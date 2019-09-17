One hospitalized in crash involving motorcycle, car

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-26 eastbound near Aviation Avenue sent one person to the hospital Tuesday morning.
A motorcyclist rear-ended a car, causing the crash, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern. The call about the incident came in at 8:24 a.m., he said.
Minor injuries were reported and EMS took one person to the hospital. There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.
The crash initially blocked two of three lanes but those lanes have since reopened, Southern said.
Live 5 Traffic Tracker reported heavy delays in the eastbound lanes of I-26 near Aviation Avenue Tuesday morning around the time of the incident. Estimated drive times from Mount Pleasant to downtown Charleston reached 73 minutes, more than triple the normal drive time.
