Picture released of man wanted for stealing trailer from Murrells Inlet restaurant

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have released a picture of a man suspected of stealing a trailer from a Murrels Inlet restaurant.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say it happened at the Admiral’s Flagship Restaurant on Sunday at 2:45 a.m.
The trailer is a black 6-by-12 Patriot enclosed trailer by Homesteader taken from the restaurant located at 4664 U.S. 17 Business.
The sheriff’s office also released a picture of the suspect’s vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.
“Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip,” GCSO officials said."Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911."
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.