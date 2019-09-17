Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris to visit Charleston this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - California Sen. Kamala Harris, who is a Democratic presidential candidate, will speak at a Charleston NAACP event Saturday.
Harris will be the keynote speak at the 102nd Annual Freedom Fund Banquet Saturday night, hosted by the Charleston Branch of the civil rights organization.
The event will be held at the Charleston Gaillard Center in downtown Charleston at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
The Freedom Fund banquet serves as the branch’s sole annual fundraiser and honors members of the community for outstanding work in social justice, education, civil rights, law and community activism.
Tickets have not yet gone on sale, but the event website states the cost will be $150.
Harris then plans to attend Royal Missionary Baptist Church’s 11 a.m. service Sunday in North Charleston.
Harris is the second African-American woman and first South Asian-American senator in history.
She announced her candidacy for president on Jan. 21.
