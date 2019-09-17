Taste of Fall arriving a few days early!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Even though Fall doesn’t officially begin until next Monday, we’ll get a good taste of it starting with the arrival of a cold front tomorrow. Ahead of the front, expect a hot day with lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 90s. Clouds will increase tonight as the cold front moves in from the north. This front may have just enough moisture to produce one or two spotty showers. This is likely our only rain chance for the next 7-10 days. You’ll start to feel the change behind the front tomorrow afternoon as the humidity begins to drop and the high temperatures will be about 10° cooler than today. The biggest change in how it feels we’ll come Thursday and Friday mornings when inland areas will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s. These will be the coolest mornings since the middle of June. It looks like beautiful weather for the end of the work week and the upcoming weekend.
TROPICS: Hurricane Humberto continues to strengthen as it moves east, away from the United States. Humberto will come close to Bermuda Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Elsewhere in the tropics, a disturbance near the coast of Texas will produce very heavy rainfall over the next couple days. We’re also watching a strong tropical wave in the Atlantic, east of the Lesser Antilles. This has a strong possibility of becoming our next tropical depression and tropical storm. It is too early to tell if this will ever impact the US.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High 93.
WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Slight Chance of a Morning Shower. High 84.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 81.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 87.
