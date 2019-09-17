Taste of Fall arriving a few days early!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Even though Fall doesn’t officially begin until next Monday, we’ll get a good taste of it starting with the arrival of a cold front tomorrow. Ahead of the front, expect a hot day with lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 90s. Clouds will increase tonight as the cold front moves in from the north. This front may have just enough moisture to produce one or two spotty showers. This is likely our only rain chance for the next 7-10 days. You’ll start to feel the change behind the front tomorrow afternoon as the humidity begins to drop and the high temperatures will be about 10° cooler than today. The biggest change in how it feels we’ll come Thursday and Friday mornings when inland areas will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s. These will be the coolest mornings since the middle of June. It looks like beautiful weather for the end of the work week and the upcoming weekend.