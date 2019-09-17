FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 10 forms in Atlantic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The tenth tropical depression of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season formed Tuesday morning.
At 11 a.m., the center of Tropical Depression Ten was located near latitude 12.9 North, longitude 44.9 West, about 1165 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands.
The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph. A west-northwestward motion at a somewhat faster forward speed is expected over the next few days.
On the forecast track, the system will approach the northern Leeward Islands Thursday night or Friday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later Tuesday. At that point, it will be named Imelda.
The system is forecast become a hurricane by the time it approaches the northern Leeward Island.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).
It’s too early to tell at this point where the storm will go or whether it will be a threat to the southeastern United States. But many hurricane models have the storm moving out to the Atlantic.
Check back for updates to the projected forecast.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.