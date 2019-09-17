Vehicle crashes into North Charleston health clinic

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say no one was injured Tuesday afternoon when a vehicle crashed into a health clinic.
The incident happened at the Northwoods Public Health Clinic in the 2000 block of Northbrook Boulevard off Rivers Avenue.
North Charleston Police say a driver confused the brake and accelerator and the vehicle jumped the curb and struck the building.
Despite the damage, clinic officials said they plan to have the facility open on Wednesday.
