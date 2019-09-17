Vehicle crashes into North Charleston health clinic

By Patrick Phillips | September 17, 2019 at 5:52 PM EDT - Updated September 17 at 5:52 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say no one was injured Tuesday afternoon when a vehicle crashed into a health clinic.

Police say the driver of a vehicle confused the brake and accelerator pedals, leading to the crash.
The incident happened at the Northwoods Public Health Clinic in the 2000 block of Northbrook Boulevard off Rivers Avenue.

North Charleston Police say a driver confused the brake and accelerator and the vehicle jumped the curb and struck the building.

Despite the damage, clinic officials said they plan to have the facility open on Wednesday.

