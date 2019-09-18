Charleston County School District may make changes to Buist Academy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A meeting Wednesday night will address possible changes for Charleston County Constituent District 20, which includes Buist Academy, one of the most successful elementary schools in the state.
A number of recommendations were made at Monday’s school board meeting about how to improve the school system. One of the biggest involved the possibility of getting rid of some partial magnet schools.
During that conversation, there was a presentation about eliminating the partial magnet status of nine schools throughout the school district.
A few schools, including Buist Academy, would turn into constituent magnets, which means they would have defined attendance lines. That could mean that if you don’t live in Constituent District 20, you may not be able to send your child to Buist Academy.
No action was taken at Monday’s meeting. At Wednesday night’s meeting, the public will have the chance to voice their concerns about that recommendation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
