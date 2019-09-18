Citadel officials anticipate hunger strike from cadets amid reported issues in mess hall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Citadel officials say they’re anticipating some cadets to participate in a hunger strike or boycott of the college’s mess hall beginning Wednesday because of ongoing reported issues with rats.
Citadel spokeswoman Kim Keelor-Parker stated that the school’s Vice President of Communication John Dorrian planned to meet Wednesday with other school leaders to determine the next steps.
“We hear loud and clear that this is a problem," Dorrian said in a statement. “We are going to take action, and we are taking action now as we speak. We will solve this problem.”
According to Dorrian, first-year cadets have to come to the mess hall and may be disciplined for not showing up, but can’t face discipline for not eating while there.
A post of a rat in the area of the mess hall and another inside a toaster have circulated widely on social media over the past two weeks.
Dorrian said students can report any mess hall issues to foodquality@citadel.edu.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.