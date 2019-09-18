First big drop in temps, humidity in months!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved through this morning and will bring a big change in temperatures and humidity for the rest of the week. A few morning showers will give way to dry weather this afternoon and increasing sunshine. Highs today will be in the low 80s with a noticeable drop in humidity and a breeze out of the northeast. The sky will turn clear overnight leading to temps in the upper 50s and low 60s inland by tomorrow morning. This will be the coolest morning since June. The rest of the week looks beautiful with cool mornings and mild afternoons.