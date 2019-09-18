Former high school principal charged in wife’s death after body found near woods

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Summerville High School principal has been charged with killing his wife after her body was found in a wooded area in Dorchester County on Tuesday.
Stan Yarborough has been charged in the death of 63-year-old Karen Yarborough. He faces charges of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and obstruction of justice, according to Summerville Police Lt. Shaun Tumbleston.
Police responded Tuesday to the Yarborough home to investigate Karen Yarborough’s disappearance. Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s office said the body was found near Beidler Forest Tuesday.
The investigation began when authorities received a report of a body being found along Harrison Road.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
