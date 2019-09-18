Grand Slam semifinalists Belinda Bencic and Amanda Anisimova join Volvo Car Open field

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. – The Volvo Car Open announced today that Belinda Bencic, a top 10 WTA player and US Open semifinalist, and Amanda Anisimova, an American rising star and French Open semifinalist, have committed to play the 2020 tournament. The Volvo Car Open will take place April 4 – 12 on Daniel Island in Charleston, SC.
Bencic and Anisimova join 2019 Volvo Car Open champion Madison Keys and two-time Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza in the growing player field.
“Our player field is shaping up for quite an exciting tournament in 2020,” said Eleanor Adams, Volvo Car Open Tournament Manager. “Interestingly, Belinda and Amanda both got their start at the Volvo Car Open when they were just 17 years old. Belinda has risen through the rankings since then and is now a top 10 player and Amanda is the young American player to watch. Our fans are in for a real treat next year.”
Twenty-two-year-old Bencic will compete for the fifth time in Charleston in 2020. Most memorably, she made an impressive run to the Volvo Car Open’s semifinals in her 2014 tournament debut. She was a quarterfinalist in 2019.
Her 2019 season also includes winning the title in Dubai and reaching the finals in Mallorca and semifinals in Hobart, Indian Wells, Madrid, as well as at the US Open.
Eighteen-year-old Anisimova is currently the youngest player ranked inside the WTA’s top 100 at World No. 29. She won her first career title this year in Bogota. Anisimova also reached the French Open semifinals and the quarterfinals in Auckland, Mallorca and San Jose. The 2020 Volvo Car Open will mark her second time competing in Charleston.
The Volvo Car Open will celebrate its 20th year in Charleston in 2020. The tournament relocated to Charleston from Hilton Head Island, where it was held from 1973 – 2000.
The nine-day Volvo Car Open is the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America. The event attracts an average of 90,000 attendees and more than 100 of the top singles and doubles tennis players to Charleston every year.