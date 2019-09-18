Grand Slam semifinalists Belinda Bencic and Amanda Anisimova join Volvo Car Open field

“Our player field is shaping up for quite an exciting tournament in 2020,” said Eleanor Adams, Volvo Car Open Tournament Manager. “Interestingly, Belinda and Amanda both got their start at the Volvo Car Open when they were just 17 years old. Belinda has risen through the rankings since then and is now a top 10 player and Amanda is the young American player to watch. Our fans are in for a real treat next year.”