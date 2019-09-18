Group wants input on safety, justice in Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A group focused on improving justice and promoting public safety in Charleston County wants to hear from residents about their sense of where the county stands in these areas.
The Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council is hosting roundtable discussions across the county.
“Safety and justice matters to everyone,” Charleston County CJCC spokesperson Kristy Danford said. “The health of our community, safety of our community, justice in our courts, and to make sure that our collaborative is working on strategic priorities that matter most in our community. We need to have community voices heard.”
Groups meet weekly for two hours for a total of three consecutive weeks.
Click here to sign up for the roundtable discussions.
When you select a location most convenient to you, you are asked to attend all three sessions at that venue.
Three of those meetings are scheduled to happen Wednesday and Thursday, according to the listings.
Discussions are being held beginning this week in locations that include Charleston, Mount Pleasant, and James and Johns Islands.
The group says you do not have to have any expertise or experience in the justice system to participate.
The CJCC says the feedback it receives from the discussions helps generate ideas for action.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.