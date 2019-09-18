James Island boy with Down Syndrome, Leukemia makes big screen in Times Square

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 3-year-old boy from James Island who is battling Leukemia and has Down Syndrome recently got his chance on a big screen in Times Square in New York City.
Freddie Taylor’s photo was shown as part of a video on Sept. 14 for the National Down Syndrome Society’s Down Syndrome Awareness month.
“Every year, NDSS reminds the world in a big way about the gifts that people with Down syndrome bring to their communities through a special video presentation on a jumbo screen in the heart of Times Square,” NDSS officials said."The featured photographs highlight children, teens and adults with Down syndrome working, playing and learning alongside friends and family. These collective images promote acceptance and inclusion, which is the foundation of NDSS and the National Buddy Walk® Program. The video presentation is a reminder of the contributions, accomplishments and value of people with Down syndrome."
Taylor also went viral in the Lowcountry back in June when he and his family asked for birthday cards and received almost 6,000 of them.
