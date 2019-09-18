WATCH: Jury finds Sidney Moorer guilty of kidnapping Heather Elvis

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County jury has found Sidney Moorer guilty of the 2013 kidnapping of Heather Elvis.
The jury came back with a guilty verdict today, convicting Moorer of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. The verdict came seven days after testimony began.
Jury members began their deliberations around 1:55 p.m. Wednesday and announced they had a verdict around 3:45 p.m.
This was the second time Moorer was tried in Elvis’ disappearance. He previously went to trial for kidnapping in 2016, which ended with a hung jury.
Moorer’s wife, Tammy Moorer, was found guilty of kidnapping Elvis in October 2018 and sentenced to 30 years in prison.
