WATCH: Jury finds Sidney Moorer guilty of kidnapping Heather Elvis

WATCH: Jury finds Sidney Moorer guilty of kidnapping Heather Elvis
Sidney Moorer, right, sits at the defense table Thursday as his kidnapping trial continues. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | September 18, 2019 at 3:45 PM EDT - Updated September 18 at 3:58 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County jury has found Sidney Moorer guilty of the 2013 kidnapping of Heather Elvis.

The jury came back with a guilty verdict today, convicting Moorer of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. The verdict came seven days after testimony began.

Jury members began their deliberations around 1:55 p.m. Wednesday and announced they had a verdict around 3:45 p.m.

This was the second time Moorer was tried in Elvis’ disappearance. He previously went to trial for kidnapping in 2016, which ended with a hung jury.

Moorer’s wife, Tammy Moorer, was found guilty of kidnapping Elvis in October 2018 and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

WATCH LIVE FROM THE COURTROOM:

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.