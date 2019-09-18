Longest-serving Dorchester County Sheriff’s K-9 officer retires

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester County Sheriff’s K-9 officer who spent more than nine years with the department has retired.
Deputies said good luck and farewell to K-9 Eiko, who retired Wednesday with a ceremony that officially ended his service to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff L.C. Knight presenting a certificate of appreciation and retirement papers to Eiko’s handler, Lt. Sean Napoli.
“To make it an easy transition into retirement, Lt. Napoli is adopting Eiko, so the family he has known for almost 11 years will be his forever family,” Sgt. Rick Carson said.
Carson said Napoli and Eiko made many arrests and apprehensions, located many articles and amassed a ton of stories to tell over their time serving together.
“We would like to thank K-9 Eiko for his never-ending dedication to his job and to Lt. Napoli,” sheriff’s officials said in a statement. “Enjoy your retirement, Eiko. Your fellow K-9 deputies have the watch from here.”
