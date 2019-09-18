Lowcountry High School Football - Week 4

September 18, 2019 at 2:18 PM EDT - Updated September 18 at 2:21 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 4 of the High School football season in the Lowcountry kicks off on Friday night and Berkeley at Fort Dorchester is the Live 5 Game of the Week. Check back for previews and on Friday get scores, highlights and more.

9/20

Berkeley (2-0) at Ft. Dorchester (3-0) - Live 5 Game of the Week

Ashley Ridge (1-2) at James Island (2-1)

Summerville (2-1) at Cane Bay (2-1)

Stall (0-3) at Goose Creek (1-1)

Wando (1-1) at West Ashley (1-2)

Colleton Co. (1-2) at May River

Bishop England (2-0) at Timberland (1-1)

Philip Simmons (0-3) at Hanahan (0-2)

Waccamaw at North Charleston (2-0) (at Garrett)

Woodland (2-1) at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Charleston M&S (0-2) at Burke (0-3) (Ravenel Stadium)

Oceanside (3-0) at St. John’s (1-2)

Cross (2-1) at Baptist Hill (1-2)

Scotts Branch at Military Magnet (0-2)

Cardinal Newman at First Baptist (4-0)

Heathwood Hall at Pinewood Prep (0-3)

Porter-Gaud (2-1) at Laurence Manning

Northwood Academy (1-1) at Colleton Prep (1-2)

Dorchester Academy (2-1) at Spartanburg Christian

