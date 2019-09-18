Police arrest man after chase in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Walterboro police arrested a man following a chase Tuesday night.
Around 9:45 p.m., an officer tried to stop a white Buick Lasabre after the driver almost caused a crash leaving a gas station on Sniders Hwy, according to an incident report.
The chase reached a speed of 110 mph on Sniders Hwy before the driver later identified as 45-year-old Kible Walters, turned right onto Lowcountry Hwy because a tractor-trailer was blocking the intersection, according to the report.
Walters then lost control and ran of foot. He was caught after a short pursuit, the report stated.
Police found $1,050 in his pocket and a pill bottle with one gram of cocaine in it on the passenger floorboard, the report stated.
