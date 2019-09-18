Police respond for 2nd time this week to shooting at West Ashley apartment complex

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have responded for the second time this week to a shooting at a West Ashley apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.
Charleston police officers are on the scene of the incident at the Orleans Gardens Apartments on the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive.
According to police, the victim suffered a gunshot wound that appears to be non-life threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (843) 743-7200.
On Tuesday night, authorities responded to the same area for a shots fired call. No injuries were reported in that incident.
