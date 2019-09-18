SC authorities rescue more than 200 endangered Eastern Box Turtles destined for international turtle trade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than 200 Eastern Box Turtles (Terapene Carolina) were seized by the law enforcement arm of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources thanks to a joint federal and state investigation of illegal reptile exports from the state.
Authorities made the turtle rescue in August. They said they believe all of the turtles were taken from the wild and headed for the international turtle trade.
Many of the turtles were dehydrated at the time they were seized, SCDNR said.
SCDNR wildlife biologists responded immediately to help move the turtles to a safe facility and begin rehydration, preliminary health assessments and marking.
Authorities say illegal turtle trade networks extend across state and international borders and target many species native to South Carolina. Demand for the turtles comes from people worldwide, putting South Carolina’s turtle species at risk.
Because turtle populations depend on a large number of adults surviving in the wild, someone taking these 200 turtles could move the species toward extinction.
The University of Georgia’s Savannah River Ecology Lab will work with SCNDR to rehabilitate these turtles and return them to the wild.
