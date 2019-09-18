Sheriff: Cable man exposed himself to woman, child after inquiry for service

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a cable man exposed himself to a woman and her child after the woman inquired about getting cable service for her home.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Zacherie Glover who has been charged with one count of indecent exposure, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of a fine and prison time of up to three years.
“The victim in this case was simply attempting to inquire about a cable service,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “During that time, this individual exposed himself in front of the victim and her toddler.”
The investigation began when deputies responded to a Mels Court home on Sept. 8 after a woman reported a man exposing himself to her.
The woman told deputies that the suspect was doing cable work at a home nearby when she asked him about cable service at her home.
According to a report, the suspect asked about the number of rooms and TVs she had in the home and was shown the areas in question.
According to the incident report, the suspect then grabbed the victim by the waist while stating he wanted to have sex with her.
“It was at that point he exposed himself,” OCSO officials said. “The subject was then ordered to leave.”
Glover was given a $1,500 personal recognizance bond.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.