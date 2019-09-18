Student suspended from Colleton Co. Middle School after social media threat, district says

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Colleton County Middle School student has been suspended and recommended for expulsion after making a threat on social media against the school and a staff member, according to district officials.
The student accused of making the threats was taken into custody Wednesday morning as soon as he arrived at school, district spokesman Sean Gruber said.
Investigators from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are looking into the threats.
“The safety of our students and staff members is our greatest priority,” Gruber said. “We thank our students for reporting this matter to us. If any of our parents or students hear of any threats, or witness any suspicious activity, involving our schools, please report them by calling or emailing school administrators, contacting law enforcement, or by calling the District Office at (843) 782-4510.”
