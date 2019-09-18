Sullivan’s Island evaluating parking, traffic issues in commercial district

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Sullivan’s Island town council approved a new parking and traffic control study during a meeting on Tuesday night.
The focus will be in the area of Middle Street between Station 22.5 and 20.5.
“There are areas of the Island where traffic does not flow very well with the CC District being the major area of concern,” Town Administrator Andy Benke said. “Town Council would like its traffic engineer to review the area and evaluate any options that might improve the situation.”
Benke specifically mentioned issues with perpendicular parking in the eastbound lane of Middle Street between station 22.5 and station 22 as well as turning options in the southbound lane of station 22.5 and Middle Street.
Review and evaluation will likely begin next week and almost certainly by October, Benke said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.