Summerville mayoral candidates participate in first forum

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville’s four mayoral candidates participated in their first public forum on Tuesday.
The event was hosted by the Dorchester County Republican Women’s Club at Coastal Coffee Roasters.
The candidates are former Summerville Fire Chief Ricky Waring, Dorchester County Councilman Bill Hearn, real estate agent Brandon King, and local musician Fleming Moore.
Each of them had a chance to speak about their initial plans to solve some of the town’s biggest problems like managing growth, traffic, and flooding.
Candidates Waring and Hearn talked about their extensive experience with local governments.
Waring was a former Summerville town council member, while Hearn still serves as a county councilman.
Both spoke about wanting to use their experience to work with other municipalities to fix traffic and infrastructure issues.
Although lacking in local government experience, King spoke about his commitment to consensus-building issues. He stated that the town needs an adequate public facilities ordinance.
Moore joked about having the least amount of experience on paper but stated that he is committed to being honest and working with the town to lower taxes.
As growth continues in Summerville, residents predict it will be a big election because of all the interest on how these candidates will manage it.
Bill Loring says this is his first time at a forum in all his years living in Summerville.
“It is the level of interest in a lot of the people, they’re getting concerned about what’s going to be happening and whether the future is going to be well planned,” said Loring.
Brian Dales says the forum was a fantastic turn out and he hopes to learn more about the candidates’ plans for traffic.
