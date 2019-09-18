Swimmer transported to hospital following rescue on Sullivan’s Island

By Live 5 Web Staff | September 18, 2019 at 6:17 PM EDT - Updated September 18 at 6:17 PM

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A swimmer was transported to the hospital following a rescue on Sullivan’s Island Wednesday evening.

Town officials say the Sullivan’s Island fire and police departments responded to the area of Station 18 Street and the beach for a water rescue mission at 4:59 p.m.

“On arrival the call was changed to swimmer in distress,” said Town Administrator Andy Benke.

A report states crews rescued the man, and CPR was started on the beach.

He was then transported to a local hospital.

