Swimmer transported to hospital following rescue on Sullivan’s Island

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A swimmer was transported to the hospital following a rescue on Sullivan’s Island Wednesday evening.
Town officials say the Sullivan’s Island fire and police departments responded to the area of Station 18 Street and the beach for a water rescue mission at 4:59 p.m.
“On arrival the call was changed to swimmer in distress,” said Town Administrator Andy Benke.
A report states crews rescued the man, and CPR was started on the beach.
He was then transported to a local hospital.
