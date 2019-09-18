Sheriff: Drive-by shooting in Sumter likely gang related; teen killed, another man critical

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - People in a car opened fire on two men walking in the Cherryvale area of Sumter early Wednesday morning, killing one person and critically injuring another, police said.
The sheriff says the shooting was likely gang related.
It happened around 12:50 a.m. on Cherryvale Drive, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. That’s off Broad Street near the Shaw Air Force Base.
Police say 19-year-old Christopher Thompson was walking with a 22-year-old man when someone pulled up in a dark car and people inside opened fire, shooting them both.
People who know the victims rushed them to a nearby hospital, police said.
That’s where Thompson died, the Sumter County coroner said.
From there, the second man was airlifted to a Columbia hospital for emergency surgery. He remains in critical condition, SCSO said. His name has not been released.
Sheriff Anthony Dennis said it’s the second homicide in Sumter County this year.
“This does not appear to be a random shooting,” Dennis added. “I believe this shooting is gang related."
Because of an increase in perceived gang violence, the sheriff has called on the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Gang Task Force to help with the investigation.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on this crime should call SCSO at 803-436-2000 or Sumter Crime Stoppers at 803-436-2718. One can also submit tips at p3tips.com.
