Atlanta Put Three Past Battery in Difficult Road Loss

The Battery pressed high up the pitch, looking to force a young Atlanta side into a turnover, early in the match. Ataulla Guerra and Kotaro Higashi were the ones to apply pressure but Atlanta United did well to play out of the back. It was a quick start for the stripes as Luiz Fernando put Atlanta out to a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute of play. Fernando picked up a loose ball in midfield and, with support to his left side, drove down the middle of the field going one on one with O'Brian Woodbine. With a few quick stepovers, Fernando was able to beat Woodbine into the box and lifted his shot over a charging Joe Kuzminsky.