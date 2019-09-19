Case against man suspected of murdering Sharee Bradley, Nevaeh Adams moves forward

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The case against a man charged in the murders of Sumter mother Sharee Bradley and her 5-year-old daughter, Nevaeh Adams, will move forward.
A judge found probable cause on all counts against Daunte Johnson at a preliminary hearing Thursday morning. He has been bound over for trial.
Johnson admitted to police that he killed Bradley and Adams at their home at the Lantana Apartments in Sumter in August.
He faces two counts of murder, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
While Bradley’s body was discovered in her apartment by a family member, Adams’ body has still not been found.
Prosecutors said in court Thursday that police found blood from both victims on the first floor of the apartment, and a droplet from Nevaeh outside.
Police believe Johnson stabbed both mother and daughter to death.
New details in the case were revealed at Thursday’s hearing, including that Johnson’s first interview with investigators lasted almost four hours.
Also, investigators in St. Louis interviewed Johnson related to a homicide case there. Police in Sumter have said Johnson was driving a stolen car that belonged to a homicide victim in St. Louis.
The state says there will be an official bond hearing and then the case will go before a grand jury for indictment.
WIS spoke with the family of the victims following the hearing. This story will be updated.
