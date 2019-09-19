Charleston Police trying to identify possible witness to assault

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say may have been a witness in an assault case.
Police released surveillance images showing a man they believe may have been a witness to the Sept. 11 incident.
Charleston Police Inspector Karen Nix said the incident, an aggravated assault with a firearm, happened at approximately 9:13 p.m. in the 1800 block of Carriage Lane.
He is believed to be 25 to 30 years old, approximately 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-9 and weighing between 160 and 180 pounds.
Anyone who can identify him is asked to call the Charleston Police Central Detective at 8430742-7200 or the case agent, Det. Wilson at 843-720-3029.
