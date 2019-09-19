Couple charged with murder, accused of deliberately leaving child in car post bond

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry couple who were charged with murder after authorities say the two deliberately left a disabled 13-year-old girl in a car in Colleton County which led to the child’s death have both posted bond.
The pair got out of jail Tuesday after Rita Pangalangan posted a $100,000 bond, while Larry King posted a $50,000 bond.
Pangalangan must show up for all court appearances. King must do the same and stay away from Pangalangan and her family.
An investigative report into the August incident states Pangalangan and King left the child in a vehicle for several hours unattended.
Emergency officials said when responders arrived at the Ruffin home, a family member had already removed the child from the vehicle, and the child’s condition was beyond help.
