Don’t let flu myths keep you from getting a flu shot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Health care professionals say doctors are already seeing cases of the flu, so now is the time to get a shot.
But every flu season, many people skip the vaccination because of misinformation. A local nurse sorts out fact from fiction to help people understand why they shouldn't be concerned about getting a shot.
"So the flu shot is a dead virus or inactivated, so it's not live. So we're giving you dead viruses, so it's not possible for the flu shot to give you the flu," Amanda Taylor, a nurse practitioner with CVS Minute Clinic said.
She says the most common side effect is soreness in the body part where a patient received the vaccine. She says some people may also experience a low grade fever and muscle aches, but that's about it. And those symptoms will pass after two or three days.
As for people who get the flu after receiving a shot, Taylor says there's a simple explanation.
"If you get the flu after getting the flu shot, it's because you had gotten the flu before you even got the flu shot," Taylor said.
It takes about two weeks for the shot to take effect, so you need to get it sooner than later according to Taylor.
As for those who believe being in overall good health is enough to fight off the flu, Taylor says not so.
"You can be healthy and exercise, eat great, you're not invincible if you're healthy. So you could still get it, even if you're a healthy individual," Taylor said.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, during the 2017-18 flu season, 289 people died from influenza.
Flu season normally kicks into high gear around November and December.
