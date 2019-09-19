Enjoying the cooler weather across the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The coolest weather in over 3 months has moved into the Lowcountry and the cool mornings will stick around through the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine over the next 7 days with very low chances for rain. Highs today will be near 80° and gradually we’ll warm back up with highs in the low 90s by next Tuesday.
TROPICS: Hurricane Humberto continues to move away from Bermuda. No more land areas will be impacted by this storm. The leftovers of Imelda continue to cause tremendous flooding in the Houston-Beaumont area of Texas. Tropical Storm Jerry continues to strengthen and will likely be a hurricane later today. Right now, the forecast shows the storm turning out to sea before making a close approach the United States.
TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 80.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 82.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 84.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85.
