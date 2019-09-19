Georgetown HS student charged after allegedly making threat, district says

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown High School student has been charged after making a threat, according to school district officials.
On Wednesday, the school administration received a report about a student possibly threatening another student during lunch. Law enforcement was notified and the alleged statement about the school was deemed not credible, according to the district.
The student is facing a charge of communicating a threat and has been recommended for expulsion.
As a precautionary measure, the school will have additional security and staff in place on Thursday.
“:Georgetown County School District thanks the Georgetown Police Department for its quick response,” the district said in a statement. “GCSD considers the safety of its students and staff its top priority. GCSD takes all reported threats seriously and will pursue criminal charges and disciplinary action against anyone making such threats as warranted.”
