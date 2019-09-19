Georgia man dies following water rescue on Sullivan’s Island

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a Georgia man died following a water rescue on Sullivan’s Island.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 52-year-old Harvey Howard Jr. of Statesboro, Ga. died at East Cooper Medical Center on Wednesday evening after emergency personnel responded to a call for a swimmer in distress.
“At this time, the cause of death is pending awaiting autopsy,” said Deputy Coroner Christina Harrison.
The Sullivan’s Island Police Department is investigating.
“On arrival the call was changed to swimmer in distress,” said Town Administrator Andy Benke.
A report states crews rescued the man, and CPR was started on the beach.He was then transported to the hospital.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.