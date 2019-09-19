James Island, City of Charleston working together to create new park

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of James Island has been working with the City of Charleston to create “Brantley Park”.
On Thursday, the Town Council will vote to approve a $43,000 design contract which would begin the official process. The new park will be located on the corner of Brantley Drive and Folly Road, next to Pelicans Snowballs and the old Huff’s Seafood.
The park will have a dock and features a grand oak tree. Town officials say the water access makes this spot a great asset to the neighborhood.
People who live in this neighborhood say having a park with a dock and water access is the best thing for this community.
The town will manage the park and officials say they hope to add things like a kayak launch. Officials also worked with the City of Charleston to purchase the property using shared greenbelt funds.
Officials say the lot would have been unbuildable because of the Grand Oak tree that sits on the property.
Last year, a car wash requested to be built next to the old Huff’s Seafood. People who live nearby said it would have a negative impact on the creek and grand oak.
That plan was eventually denied.
The Town council meets to discuss this project at 7 p.m
