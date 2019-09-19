Longtime Georgetown County sheriff dies

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County Sheriff A. Lane Cribb, who served as sheriff since his election in 1992, died Thursday, deputies have confirmed.
Cribb passed away after a brief illness at the Medical University of South Carolina, according to Georgetown County Sheriff’s spokesman Jason Leslie. Cribb was 73.
“Our hearts go out to the sheriff’s family and members of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office,” Leslie said.
He was Born on Aug. 13, 1946, in Pleasant Hill, Cribb started his career in Law Enforcement with the South Carolina Alcohol Beverage Control as an investigator in 1973. He then worked as a Criminal Investigator with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, until he returned home to work as an Investigator with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
He was re-elected as sheriff six times, Leslie said.
Members of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will accompany Sheriff Cribb’s body to Georgetown County Thursday.
Funeral arrangements are pending
