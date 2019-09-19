Neighbors start petition as Hurricane Dorian debris is burned near homes

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - A neighborhood is pushing for change after Charleston County debris from Hurricane Dorian is being burned near their homes.
The debris lot is on Hyde Park Road in Ravenel.
“We want the trucks to stop immediately," Andrea Dunn, a Ravenel resident, said. "We want the debris being dropped off to stop immediately. We want some, if not all, of the debris that’s over there moved, so they don’t have to burn.”
The noise of the trucks bringing the debris also has folks here on edge. The trucks run seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
This is one of the four county debris sites, and it’s all part of the Hurricane Dorian clean-up effort, which the county said could last another two to three months.
Accoding to Kelsey Barlow, a county spokesperson, they are hoping to have their initial sweep completed by the end of this month.
“We are following DHEC guidelines to burn debris,” Barlow said.
A progress map for their operation can be found here.
Dunn said she and a neighbor started a petition on Thursday and will be walking their street for signatures.
