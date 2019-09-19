Police responding to report of suspicious package in North Charleston

North Charleston Police are investigating an apparent suspicious package reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips | September 19, 2019 at 3:46 PM EDT - Updated September 19 at 3:49 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a suspicious package reported around lunchtime on Thursday.

The call came in to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch involving a package found in the 7100 block of Bryhawke Circle at 12:27 p.m., according to North Charleston Police spokesman Karley Ash.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office bomb assessment team is assisting, she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

