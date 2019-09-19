Police responding to report of suspicious package in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a suspicious package reported around lunchtime on Thursday.
The call came in to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch involving a package found in the 7100 block of Bryhawke Circle at 12:27 p.m., according to North Charleston Police spokesman Karley Ash.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office bomb assessment team is assisting, she said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.