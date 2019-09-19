Police seek to identify man in connection with shoplifting at Apple store

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police are seeking to identify a man in connection with a shoplifting at the downtown Apple store.
The incident happened at the location on 301 King St. on Sept. 9.
According to police, the suspect entered the Apple Store and stole a pair of blue in color wireless Beats headphones valued at $349.95.
Police describe the suspect as a white male, 50 years old, with a gray goatee, slim build, and tattoos covering both arms.
Authorities say he was wearing a green t-shirt, black shorts, black sneakers, black socks, and a two-tone tan/olive green hat with “CHS” in large white letters on the front.
Anyone with information is asked to call Ofc. Martin at (843) 579-6433 or martine@charleston-sc.gov
