Residents at W. Ashley apartment complex afraid to leave homes following shootings

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents at a West Ashley apartment complex say they are afraid to leave their homes in the wake of two shootings.
Charleston police say the shooting happened Monday night and Wednesday afternoon at the Orleans Gardens Apartments on Hazelwood Drive.
Police say in each incident one person was shot and the injuries were not life threatening.
One woman who lives there says her truck was hit by gunfire in Monday night's shooting.
“I heard the five gunshots, then I came outside and they had shot my truck,” said Laurie who declined to give her full name.
After Wednesday’s shooting, officers had to escort kids who just got home from school through the crime scene tape.
It was a scene that has a parent of a young child concerned.
“Yes it does, because I have a child and I’m afraid for his danger,” Patience McCormick said.
A woman who has lived at the complex for ten years said she seen too much violence there.
“This violence needs to stop around here,” Betty Pinckney said. “You know, other people live here, not just them, and they’re taking over and it needs to stop. We want our neighborhood back.”
Police increased their presence at the complex on Thursday.
The police department has not said if any suspects have been identified in the shootings.
Anyone with information should call (843) 743-7200.
