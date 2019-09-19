Sandy Hook Promise releases powerful, gut wrenching back-to-school video

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2012, file photo, Carlee Soto uses a phone to get information about her sister, Victoria Soto, a teacher at the Sandy Hook elementary school in Newtown, Conn., after a gunman killed over two dozen people, including 20 children. Victoria Soto was among those killed. With the election of NRA-backed Donald Trump as president, gun control advocates are putting more emphasis on a long-term strategy of electing like-minded lawmakers, passing state legislation and fostering a grassroots network that grew out of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting four years ago. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File) (Source: Jessica Hill)