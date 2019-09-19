Sandy Hook Promise releases powerful, gut wrenching back-to-school video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is powerful and difficult to watch, but the Sandy Hook Promise public service announcement will certainly grab your attention; and that was one of the goals of the group that works to put an end to school shootings.
The video depicts children showing off their back-to-school gear and then transforms to those students using that gear in an effort to survive an active school shooting.
Sandy Hook Promise is a group that came into existence after the tragic school shooting that claimed the lives of 20 students, all either 6 or 7 years old and 6 adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
The message they are trying to get across in the video is that teachers, students and parents need to be vigilant in watching for behavior that could suggest that someone is a threat to people in a school.
Clinical psychologist Deborah Koricke watched the video and warns that it’s not appropriate for all ages, but she appreciates the message.
“Parents need to be reminded, unfortunately, we all do, that this can happen anytime anywhere,” Koricke said.
Koricke called the video powerful and Kenneth Trump, a Cleveland area-based national school safety expert, agrees.
Trump said school shootings are high impact, low probability events and agrees that one of the key elements in stopping school shootings is to be aware of the behavior or changing behavior of those around you.
“How do you strike that balance of getting awareness and people still committed to school safety and having that passion with out becoming desensitized while at the same time not inducing trauma or creating anxiety,” he said.
The video is just one in a series that Sandy Hook Promise releases yearly as kids head back to school.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.