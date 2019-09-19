SCHP: One dead after crash in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person died late Wednesday night in a crash in Dorchester County.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Sonny Collins, a Ford pick-up truck was traveling east on Cummings Chapel Road when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned several times just after 10 p.m.
The driver of the truck was killed in the crash and not wearing a seatbelt, Collins said.
The Dorchester County Coroner will release the name of the person who died.
