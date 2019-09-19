Student apprehended after making threat against Darlington County school with iPad

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A student at Spaulding Middle School in Darlington County was apprehended by law enforcement Thursday morning after making a threat against the school using a school-issued iPad, according to district officials.
According to information from the Darlington County School District, Wednesday’s threat was picked up by a teacher through the district’s monitoring program.
The teacher reported the threat and school administrators contacted the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, who apprehended the student before class began, district officials said.
At no time were staff or students in danger, according to the district.
