Troopers looking for car involved in hit-and-run crash that injured police officer

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run which injured a Hemingway police officer and another person in Williamsburg County Wednesday night.
Trooper Sonny Collins said the crash happened at approximately 9:32 p.m. on SC 41/51 (South Main Street) near South Lafayette Street in the Hemingway area.
The car is believed to be a 2003-2007 dark in color Honda Accord and left the scene headed south toward Andrews.
“The car should have damage on the front near the left side and be missing the inner fender liner over the front left tire,” Collins said.
Anyone with information about the crash or the car is asked to call “*47” or 843-661-4705.
