Westwood High student arrested, accused of making threats to ‘kill someone’ at school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old student at Westwood High School was arrested by Richland County Sheriff’s Department for making threats to “kill someone” at the school, and saying that students “better watch y’all back.”
Sheriff Leon Lott said the message, posted on Instagram the night of Sep. 18, 2019, was presented to the school’s resource officer.
The student was then found and questioned by the deputy.
The student, who has not been identified, admitted to the deputy he knew what what he did was wrong, but he did send the threatening message through Instagram.
He was charged with student threats and then released to his parents.
Westwood’s principal sent the following letter to parents:
"Dear Westwood High Parents,
I’m writing to share information about an investigation into a threatening social media post made against our school. First, let me reassure you that there is no immediate threat or danger to our school. Hopefully, my email will help prevent the spread of rumors and misinformation and help reassure you that we take school safety very seriously.
This morning, a student reported seeing a threat against our school made by another student on Instagram. The safety tip led to an investigation. The student who made the post was identified and removed from class. During the investigation, school administrators and School Resource Officers determined the student was unarmed. No one was harmed prior to or during the investigation.
We are following district procedures and board policy in administering disciplinary consequences. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department may be releasing additional information about legal consequences.
We are proud of our student for sharing the safety tip with us and appreciate all that our employees, students and parents do to help keep our school a safe place for learning. Remember, our schools are staffed with lots of caring adults, including our school counselors, who are available to help work through issues in a productive way. If you have any questions or concerns about school safety, please contact a school administrator.
Sincerely,
Dr. Cheryl Guy
Principal"
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.