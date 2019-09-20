Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in weekend crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County coroner has identified the driver of a motorcycle killed in an accident involving a truck Sunday afternoon.
James Litton, 45, from Peabody, Kansas, died in the collision, according to Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver.
The crash happened Sunday at 2:25 p.m. on Highway 41 near Clements Ferry Road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol spokesperson Cpl. Matt Southern.
The driver of the motorcycle crossed the center line of Highway 41 and ran off the road, hitting the driver side of the truck, who was trying to avoid a collision, Southern said.
Litton, who troopers say was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Highway Patrol says there was also a passenger in the motorcycle. The passenger of the motorcycle received injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
The driver of the truck was wearing a seat belt and reportedly didn’t receive any injuries.
South Carolina High Patrol is investigating the crash.
