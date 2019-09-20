Debi Chard recalls covering Hugo while worrying about family

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As crews evacuated from Live 5′s former studio on East Bay Street the night Hurricane Hugo made landfall, Debi Chard continued live coverage from the Charleston County Emergency Preparedness Command Center.
“I remember the responsibility was tremendous because it was life-saving information that people needed to know what was happening with the storm,” Chard said, remembering that night as a traumatic one. "The winds were so strong, there was storm surge, flooding, boats in the streets, life changed dramatically.”
During the night of landfall, Chard worked to provide life-saving information to those who stayed behind...including her own family, who she tried to stay in contact with by telephone in between live shots on the air.
"As a journalist, I was away from my family and they did not leave and so I was on the phone a lot with my husband,” she said. “I remember one conversation so distinctly because I said, ‘What is that noise?’ and he said, ‘I think it’s the siding being ripped off the house.’”
At first light, she and a videographer jumped into a news vehicle and drove to her home to check on her husband and three young children, but there were so many trees down that they couldn’t get through.
“I felt like an Olympic hurdler trying to go see my family,” she said. “But I had actually prayed so hard that night, but our house was not damaged. The Blessed Mother sure helped me that night, that’s for sure.”
Like so many others, Chard’s children struggled to understand what Hugo left behind.
“My children, especially the youngest, had a difficult time dealing with the challenges and the changes in their lives," she said. "The schools were used as shelters so kids didn’t go back to school right away. Families couldn’t go back to work because their kids were out of school.”
She was part of the team that earned Live 5 News a 1990 Peabody Award for its coverage of the hurricane.
But for Chard, who retired from Live 5 News in March after 43-years, it was the community’s response after Hurricane Hugo that stands out the most.
“We spent a lot of time in the aftermath on the air 24 hours a day telling people where they could get essentials, when there was a shipment of batteries coming in, when there was a shipment of water coming in when there were, where the Salvation Army had a feeding station," she remembers. "All of that information we kept working to make sure the recovery efforts could continue in the Lowcountry.”
It was a recovery that took years to complete and an impact that will last a lifetime.
“I think many people in the Charleston area who went through Hugo learned what a hurricane can be," she said. “It was not a night that any of us ever want to live through again.”
