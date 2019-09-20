Deputy seriously injured in single-car collision Friday morning

By Patrick Phillips | September 20, 2019 at 6:36 AM EDT - Updated September 20 at 7:33 AM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County deputy suffered serious injuries early Friday morning while responding to a call.

The deputy, whose identity was not released, was involved in a single-car crash, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio.

The crash happened on Riverland Drive.

The injured deputy was responding to a call at the time of the crash, Antonio said, but no further details have been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

