Deputy seriously injured in single-car collision Friday morning

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County deputy suffered serious injuries early Friday morning while responding to a call.
The deputy, whose identity was not released, was involved in a single-car crash, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio.
The crash happened on Riverland Drive.
The injured deputy was responding to a call at the time of the crash, Antonio said, but no further details have been provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
