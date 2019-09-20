Education leader notes goals for South Carolina public schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 100 teachers from the Tri-county participated in a forum led by the leader of the state’s public education system.
Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman spoke at the Lowcountry Teacher Forum Night at R.B. Stall High School on Thursday evening.
Spearman said she has several goals, including the presence of school resource officers and mental health counselors at every school across the state.
Spearman said her objective was to have the mental health counselors in place by 2022.
Another target focused on teacher salary.
Spearman said first-year teachers should earn a salary of $40,000 per year. The superintendent noted that possibility of increasing teacher pay in the next two to three years.
