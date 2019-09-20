Investigators arrest North Charleston double murder suspect

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have announced the arrest of a man suspected in a double murder in North Charleston.
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Shamar Latrell Stanley of Charleston on two counts of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of violent crime for the double homicide at 5701 Dundrum on Sept. 15, 2019.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the two victims as 27-year-old Antonio Heyward from North Charleston and 24-year-old J’Quan Brown from Charleston.
North Charleston Police, along with City of Charleston Police, FBI, US Marshalls, and ATF arrested Stanley, according to a statement.
Stanley is expected to have a bond hearing at 10 a.m. Police are continuing the investigation.
Officers reported that they found one of the victims lying on the floor on the kitchen.
The second victim was found lying on the floor in a room next to the kitchen.
An officer also reported finding a freshly lit incense burning in the door frame of the doorway.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.