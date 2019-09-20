Lowcountry man charged with unlawfully growing hemp in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have charged a Lowcountry man accused of unlawfully growing hemp in Dorchester County.
Authorities arrested 38-year-old John Trenton Pendarvis who was charged with unlawful cultivation of hemp.
According to authorities, Pendarvis was cultivating hemp on property off Maple Hill Road near Harleyville.
The investigation began when authorities with the South Carolina Department of Agriculture reported seeing hemp plants growing on an unlicensed site.
A report states after authorities visited Pendarvis, he applied for an amendment to his original application to change his growing location to Maple Hill Road.
“The SCDA determined Pendarvis actions willfully violated the Hemp Farming Act, because prior approval of the new growing location was not obtained before the hemp was grown on the Maple Hill Road site and denied the amendment application,” authorities said in a report.
Pendarvis was locked up at the Dorchester County Detention Center and was given a $3,000 bond.
